Weather Authority: A nice Thanksgiving

Some morning sunshine is expecting to poke out here and there, but generally mostly cloudy skies will quickly take over. Temperatures will stay chilly with low 30s expected. A light northerly breeze of around 5mph won't cause any issues today, but it will cap our temperatures so we won't be able to warm up much today. Roadways have greatly improved since yesterday, but areas that didn't clear out all of the slush and snow yesterday will wake up to a solid sheet of ice. This is going to be more common on side streets, neighborhoods and driveways. Main roads still have some slippery spots here and there, but again they are greatly improved from yesterday. A few flurries look to move in for Friday, but Saturday and Sunday we are tracking the next winter storm to push through. As of this morning, most of the snow accumulation will likely happen Saturday night into Sunday, but Saturday could still be slightly messy as well. The models are still coming together on this one, so we will have a better look at things over the coming days.