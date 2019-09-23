Weather Authority: A great start to Fall today

Welcome to the fall season! This morning marks the first fall morning of the year. Average high temperatures are in the low to mid 60s with low temperatures averaging in the low to mid 40s. We are still going to sit above this for much of the week ahead, although this week will be much cooler than last week. Today will be near-perfect. The only thing that will be sub-par is the winds. We are expecting a breeze from the west at around 5-15mph with some wind gusts of 20-25mph possible. Temperatures will reach the comfortable upper 60s with a good deal of sunshine. We may have a few clouds here and there to start things off today, especially in the northwoods. There may also be an isolated shower to start off the morning in the northwoods, but they will even see quite a bit of sunshine later on today. Tomorrow looks to stay nice with increasing cloud coverage late in the day. Eventually we will see showers and storms returning tomorrow night, and some of them could be on the stronger side.