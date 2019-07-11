Weather Authority: A great Thursday with more heat tomorrow

The weak front that passed through yesterday helped us out quite a bit. Most areas stayed dry yesterday, and the areas that saw showers only saw a brief light shower or two. The front did shift the winds from the north so that will keep temperatures in the mid to upper 70s today, and we lost the humidity we have been seeing the last few days. Expect a great Thursday to get outside. Tonight we will still see some mostly clear skies, and that will bring more sunshine for tomorrow. Temperatures will heat up to the low 80s tomorrow, and that brings a chance to see a shower or storm late in the day. Most of us will stay dry throughout much of the daytime hours, but there is a chance to see one of those showers or storms passing through, especially in the afternoon hours. The weekend looks generally nice with low to mid 80s, and much of the weekend looks to stay dry as well.