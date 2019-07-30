Weather Authority: A dry and fantastic Tuesday

We are expecting some cloud coverage in the morning hours for some communities today. This will not last all day, as we are expecting plenty of sunshine to take over by the early afternoon hours. We will see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies to finish the day today, but we will all stay dry. On top of seeing plenty of sunshine this afternoon, temperatures will only reach the low to mid 70s with very low humidity. Dew points will remain in the upper 40s which makes for a fantastic afternoon. It will not feel muggy at all outside as we will see a dry heat. The lower dew points in the 40s and 50s will linger through Thursday. We will see a bit more mugginess by the time we reach Friday, but the showers and storms look to hold off until Saturday afternoon and into the evening hours. The chance is still iffy to see weekend showers and storms, but we will keep you updated throughout the week on what we are expecting for the weekend ahead.