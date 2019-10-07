Weather Authority: A comfortable start to the week

Dry conditions and slightly warmer than average temperatures look to hold in the area through the middle of the week. Plenty of sunshine can be expected today, tomorrow and Wednesday as well. Temperatures will look to hold in the low to mid 60s as well throughout this time frame. There are big changes to the forecast, and they are not too far away. We will reintroduce rain showers Thursday afternoon, and that is the start of a big cooldown with a wet weekend. Temperatures look to drop danger close to the freezing mark Friday and Saturday night. Some models do have the temperatures dropping below freezing as well, so this is something will will be monitoring closely. On top of seeing cooler temperatures and precipitation, we could see some snow showers mixing in at times over the weekend. That's right, we could see the first snowflakes of the season this weekend. As of right now, we are not expecting too much, but the models still have quite a bit of large disagreement. Enjoy the warm temperatures while we have them this week, because a taste of early winter is not too far off.