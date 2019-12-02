Weather Authority: A calmer week ahead

We saw quite a bit of snow over the last week or so, but we are falling into a much drier pattern than we have seen as of late. Today will feature plentiful sunshine with temperatures reaching the upper 20s for most areas. This brings temperatures up right around average today, and for most of the week ahead we will be seeing near average temperatures around 30 degrees. The one exception will be Friday, where a cold front looks to cool highs down into the low to mid 20s. This could bring a few flurries overnight Thursday, but that is about it right now. We warm right back up into the low to mid 30s by Saturday, and Sunday brings our next chance for precipitation. We could see some light rain or snow, but nothing is indicating that this could be another major system. Nonetheless, we will continue to monitor next weekend and keep you updated with the latest forecast.