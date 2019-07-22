Weather Authority: A calmer and cooler week ahead

After numerous severe storms passed through the area over the weekend, a state of emergency has been issued for Wisconsin. Plenty of wind damage was reported, thousands were without power (some still are) and 9 confirmed tornadoes touched down across the state. We are still in recovery mode, but thankfully we are seeing a reduction in storm chances across the area this week. Cooler temperatures will help out with upper 70s and low 80s expected for much of the next week ahead. Today we will see mostly sunny skies and mid to upper 70s. Low humidity is also taking over, so it will feel very comfortable outside. Conditions like this can be expected for much of the next week ahead, but we will slightly warm things up by the middle of the week with low 80s expected. We do have a few storm chances heading into the weekend with building temperatures and humidity, but most of this week will stay dry.