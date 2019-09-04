Weather Authority: A calm Wednesday

Some cloud coverage hangs around through much of the early morning hours for most spots. This will clear out by the late morning and early afternoon, making for a very nice end to the day. Temperatures will be much cooler than yesterday, but we will still reach the mid to upper 60s for most. We got rid of most of the gusty winds overnight, and today we should just see a light breeze from the north at around 5mph. Dew points have also dropped, so it will not be nearly as muggy as it was yesterday. Mostly clear skies will stick around for tonight, dropping temperatures into the low to mid 40s. It might be a chilly morning tomorrow, so you may need a jacket if you are heading outside early. Tomorrow afternoon still looks decent, but there will be some more cloud coverage and a chance for an isolated shower or weak thunderstorm. There is a better chance tomorrow night to see a shower or storm, but even that chance is limited.