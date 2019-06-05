Weather Authority: 70's with plenty of clouds today

A few spotty AM showers are possible today, but most areas will end up staying dry. Cloud coverage will stick around for much of the day but there could be moments in the afternoon that the sunshine could break through some of the cloud coverage. Temperatures will still rise to the low to mid 70's this afternoon. The skies continue to clear tonight, but temperatures drop back into the upper 40's and low 50's. Sunshine returns strong for tomorrow with temperatures shooting back into the upper 70's and low 80's for most spots. Today is the day that we start drying things out, and it looks like our next rain chance is not heading our direction until Sunday. A great time for farmers to get some much needed work done in the fields this week. Temperatures will also heat up into the upper 70's and low 80's for much of the rest of the week.