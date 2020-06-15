“We have been doing it peacefully for three weeks now:” two protesters take a stand on Madison’s West side

As the third weekend of rallies and protests calling for racial justices across the country comes to a close, two protesters from Madison’s West side have been demonstrating peacefully nearly every day since the start.

Marilyn Butler and her neighbor, Samuel Holland, said after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis sparked large demonstrations across the country and state, they wanted to take their stand on Mineral Point Rd. and Randolph Drive in a different way.

“We are going to do this protest peacefully, we have been doing it peacefully for three weeks now, and we get really motivated by people who want to stop, honk their horns and really try to speak to us to understand what we are doing here,” Butler said.

Holland said standing there near the busy road is a peaceful way to get their words and feelings across.

“At some point in life, you need to be part of the solution or part of the problem, and we for ourselves, would rather be part of the solution,” he said.

Butler said the sign she holds up reads ‘all lives matter’ not to undermine the Black Lives Matter movement, but to lift up all people and nationalities in need of justice, especially those who are in the prison system.

“Equality and justice. That’s what I’m looking for, and unity because we all need to love each other more,” she said.

Both said they will continue to stand there as long as it takes to bring justice and accountability for the police.

