'We didn't know where to go': CWA sheltered families during Friday night tornado

Central Wisconsin Airport opened its doors—and its basement—to people seeking shelter from the tornado in Knowlton on Friday night, and one family residing in a mobile home park nearby credits the airport with saving their lives.

14 tornadoes have been confirmed so far in Wisconsin from the storms on Friday evening and Saturday, and one of those hit just south of a mobile home park on Ridge Road in Knowlton, near Mosinee.

"[The kids] were terrified. My daughter was crying," Jessica Koch told us. "The wind just picked up out of nowhere and started howling and whistling."

When the Koch family heard the siren and saw the alert on their phones, Jessica told us, he and many of his neighbors packed their children into cars and went seeking shelter. People found overpasses, gas stations—wherever they could feel safe.

The Kochs found themselves at Central Wisconsin Airport, along with several other families—and this is where Gary gets a bit emotional when telling the story.

“They basically saved our lives,” he told us on Monday off camera.

"We didn't know where to go," Jessica said. "We ended up going to the airport, and with open arms they're like, 'Just come on, come on.'"

The crew at the airport Friday night allowed people to park their cars under the overpass and bring their children into the basement. Assistant airport director James Olson said they sheltered about 45 people there on Friday night, including airport staff.

When the storms started coming in, they basically didn't have any place that they felt was safe to stay in those parks," Olson said.

The two staff members he said were on duty that night handed out blankets and in the case of Jessica, a staff member held her hand and helped her out of the car and inside the building, as she was physically shaking from fear. The parents can't say enough good things about the actions of the staff that night when telling us the story.

"They gave us water, they asked if we needed anything, they let my dog down there," Jessica said. "We had no idea where to go, and they were great. They were awesome. And I would just say, thank you so much."

"We're here to help the community," Olson said. And it's not just in crisis situations; Olson adds that the airport's basement is public property and open for shelter anytime someone needs it.

