'We can take them' Wausau RiverWolves rookie said the team is ready for a win ahead of home opener

The RiverWolves will take on the Willmar Warhawks Friday and Saturday. Rookie Forward Kasey Couture told NewsChannel 7 the team is ready for a win.

"We can take them. They are a pretty even matched team with us, but I think if we work hard and do what we gotta do, we'll win" he said.

The first 250 fans will receive a pair of RiverWolves Sunglasse. Doors Open at the Marathon Park Ice Arean at 6:45 p.m. The puck drops at 7:30 p.m.

Single Game Ticket Prices: $10 Adults, $8 Seniors (65+) and Military, $5 Students (5-18), and under 5 is Free

Tickets are available online via riverwolveshockey.com, over the phone at 715.869.3132 or in person at the RiverWolves office inside Marathon Park Ice Arena located at 1201 Stewart Ave Wausau, WI 54401.