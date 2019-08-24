Wausau's "World Record Man" successful once again

Going into Saturday, Steve Ruppel had 6 Guinness World Records to his name. Now, he can say he has 7.

Ruppel was successful in his attempt of completing the world's fastest marathon on roller skates. The time Ruppel needed to beat, 2 hours and 30 minutes. Not a problem, as his official time that it took him to complete the Wausau Marathon course was 2 hours, 17 minutes and 53 seconds.

While he's very happy to have the new record, it wasn't all smooth sailing.

"I had a small accident by the railroad tracks by the mall," said Ruppel.

"Mile one."

Despite the early setback, Ruppel was able to regroup and continue, being pushed along by two friends who rode along with him on bikes, filming him with a Go Pro, and serving as witnesses for the Guinness World Record officials, who were not present at the event.

Officials will have to look over the footage to verify that the record was set. Ruppel expects to get official word in about five weeks.

As for future world records, Ruppel is far from being done.

"Plenty more in the works. There will be a few roller skating ones," said Ruppel. "Some Lego related ones, so stay tuned."