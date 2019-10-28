Wausau's proposed 2020 budget increases cost to taxpayers

The city of Wausau is finalizing its 2020 budget and taxpayers are on the hook for a little more this year.

A copy of the 2020 proposed budget for the city of Wausau on October 28, 2019. (WSAW-TV).

"A homeowner would see about a 22-dollar increase per 100-thousand evaluation," explained Maryanne Groat, Finance Director for the city of Wausau.

The increase has to do with payroll costs particularly health insurance. "We had originally budgeted 8-percent for health insurance we got bad news that it is going to be 23-percent and we went back and were able to get it down."

Transit operations also went up by more than 34-percent. "We've been really struggling with bus operators to get them in so they are doing some changes to the rates there."

A tight job market, declining riders and decreases in federal and state aid didn't help. To control those costs the city is going to be looking at things like fare increases and route changes.

The costs to the city don't end there. "Street maintenance and street replacement work. We have new parks coming online this year and so maintenance of those new parks had an impact on the operating budget, emerald ash borer, and the work we are doing to protect the street canopy. Those were the main areas that we saw an increase in."

A public hearing on the budget will be held at city hall on November 12 at 6 p.m.

After that any changes would be discussed and approved or denied at the final budget hearing on November 26.