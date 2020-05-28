Wausau's police chief gives his perspective on the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis

Wausau Police Chief Ben Bliven is giving his perspective on the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The 46-year-old Floyd died after being detained by police on suspicion of passing a phony $20 bill. His death has lead to protests that have turned violent.

In a post on the Wausau Police Department's Facebook page, Chief Bliven said he doesn't understand the behavior of the officers in the video. He goes on to say he doesn't understand why an officer would kneel on the back of a man's neck for so long and he doesn't understand the apparent lack of concern for human life.

Chief Bliven wants the Wausau community to know that he will listen to every minority group to better understand their perspective, concerns, and hopes for equality. He commits to action to influence policy that supports equality, and commits to law enforcement hiring practices and training that support equality.

In the post, Chief Bliven said he wants our community to know that his police officers are exceptional individuals that care deeply for the well-being of the community and that they hold themselves and each other to very high standards.