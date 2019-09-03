Wausau's north east side deals with storm aftermath

Cleanup is underway right now on Wausau's north east side after strong winds brought trees down on and around some homes early Monday morning.

Homeowners are dealing with blocked garages, trees on their homes and even road closures at one point this morning. One tree completely toppled, leaving the roots exposed.

"This tree uprooted and it actually took a piece of the cement because the roots were under that and uprooted. The lucky thing is that it just fell straight into the street," said Peter Newhouse, who owns the house where the tree came up.

And he wasn't the only one in the area with a tree that came a little too close to their house.

“The oak tree that split in half is about 10 feet from my head so I heard the tree split and crack and go down,” said homeowner Lou Livingston.

Tricia Nest, who lives nearby, saw the downed trees at her parents' house and came over to help.

“I came over here to find that my parents' house had pretty much been devastated by wind overnight,” said Nest.

This is the house she grew up in.

“That's the tree that I used to climb as a kid that's in half over there down at the neighbor's house,” she said, pointing to a downed tree.

This isn't something this neighborhood sees a lot.

"Since 1977 there's never been any wind damage in this immediate neighborhood." "Very interesting this morning getting to school and work for everybody,” Nest said.

Especially for Lou Livingston, because she's a teacher, and today is her first day of school.

“"I still made it to school on time--that was kind of the most important thing,” she said.

Those road closures have been dealt with, but the cleanup will continue.