Wausau woman's push for crisis number on student IDs to be state law

Monday, Gov. Tony Evers will sign a bill making it law that student ID cards have suicide hotline resource numbers.

The change is result of the actions of a Wausau woman following the sudden loss of her daughter’s friend.

Robin Patrick first got the crisis numbers printed on the backs of student IDs at Wausau West High School. She then pushed for it to happen on school IDs statewide.

Gov. Evers is scheduled to sign the bill at 1 p.m. at Ashland High School. NewsChannel 7 will livestream the signing on our Facebook page.

