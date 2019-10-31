Wausau woman gets federal prison in disability fraud scheme

A 54-year-old Wausau woman will spend 18 months in federal prison for making false statements and representations in order to receive Social Security Disability benefits. Investigators said Marjean Seehafer was not eligible for disability benefits.

Seehafer pleaded guilty to in August.

Seehafer received monthly disability benefits from Social Security from 2016 through 2018, based on her false representation that she was unable to work due to her disability. During this same time, Seehafer was employed by various Wausau area companies, earning a salary. When initially confronted by Social Security officials, Seehafer claimed her identity was stolen and someone was working under her name. When investigators for the Social Security Administration contacted employers and obtained photographs of the employee, those photos matched Seehafer. Once confronted with the photographs, Seehafer admitted that she was working while also collecting disability payments from the government.

In addition to prison, Seehafer was ordered to serve three years on supervised release and pay $28,112.50 in restitution to Social Security.

The charge against Marjean Seehafer was the result of an investigation conducted by the Office of the Inspector General, Social Security Administration. The prosecution of the case has been handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert Anderson.