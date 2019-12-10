Wausau woman charged with 2018 fatal UTV crash

A 49-year-old Wausau woman is expected to learn next month if her case will head to trial following a fatal UTV crash.

Brenda Reiche is charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and homicide by use of a prohibited alcohol concentration. Investigators said a 49-year-old man died as result of a crash in August 2018.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Jan. 9.

Investigators say Reiche was driving a UTV on Aug. 4, 2018 when it crash in the town of Nokomis. The crash happened around 8 p.m. Court documents state when officers arrived on scene, one person was pinned beneath the UTV, and another was injured.

Investigators said Reiche said she was not the driver, but court documents state evidence suggested otherwise. Beer cans were found in the UTV.

She's free on $10,000 signature bond.