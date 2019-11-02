Wausau wheelchair curler pursuing dream of Paralympics

Team USA wheelchair curling was in action Saturday against team Canada at the Wausau Curling Center.

One USA athlete is looking for support to continue to compete around the world.

"Our team does pretty good together, we're a good group," said Matt Thums, a curler for the USA wheelchair curling team.

This game against Canada will prepare team USA wheelchair curlers for the World Wheelchair-B Curling Championship in Finland in late November, for a chance to qualify for the world championship next March.

"It's a chess match. They're trying to put a rock here, we're trying to take it out, we're trying to go around it, we're trying to guard it up," said Thums, explaining how the game requires a lot of strategy.

Matt Thums brings more than just athleticism to the team.

"You don't see those little comments that are helping people come back up, the comments that maybe are pushing a person to the next level, and that's what he brings to the team," said Rusty Schieber, national coach of the U.S. Paralympic Curling Team.

A lot of his practicing happens alone. But they have been in Wausau since Thursday practicing.

"Everybody practices at their own club individually, and we try to get together as a team once a month for four days to train together," Thums said.

Wheelchair curling’s only difference is that there are no sweepers, so it requires more mental focus to get the rock to the intended target.

And for these players, it’s about their passion for the sport, since the commitment requires time and money.

After Saturday’s game, Thums is hoping to get the support of his community to continue his dream. He’s hosting a spaghetti dinner to raise money to offset the cost of travel and other expenses that come with dedication to the sport.

"These players, say, for this camp, who are traveling in from other states, are all paying their own way to come , there's no financial support for their transportation, their lodging or their meals," said Schieber.

Thums hopes it will help him make it all the way to curling’s biggest competition.

"The next Paralympics are in Beijing in 2022, so everyone's looking forward to that, that's what I've been working for," Thums said.

If you are interested in helping Matt Thums, you can contact the Wausau Curling Center .