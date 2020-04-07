Wausau voters determined to go to polls report feeling safe

Many people in Wausau took advantage of in person voting Tuesday at the Armory.

Poll workers in Wausau sit behind a sneeze guard (WSAW Photo).

On hand were three National Guard members activated to fill in as poll workers. Signs posted outside asked anyone experiencing symptoms like a fever or cough not to enter the building. Four hand washing stations were also set up outside.

Inside the building, people were asked to stay six feet apart at all times. Poll workers sat behind sneeze guards, passing ballots under the guard. Pens used to mark ballots were being cleaned before each use.

Newschannel 7 asked many people how they felt about voting, and an overwhelming majority said they felt safe.

“Everything went pretty smoothly in there, it was sufficient precautions,” said Eric Carlson, who voted Tuesday.

More than half of people voting chose to wear a mask.

“I’ve got a mask on, it’s not just for me, it’s for other people too," explained Dang Lor.

Many voters said they'd planned all along to vote in person. Several said the chance to make their voice heard outweighs any potential risk.

“It’s our duty to vote, and plus we want the right people to get in," said Arthur Tautges as he left the polling site.

Carlson echoed his sentiment.

"I also wanted my candidate to be considered," he said.

“Not everybody has the right to vote, so whoever can vote, it’s a privilege. Don’t let it go for nothing, you have to make your count," Lor said.

Others questioned why they had to show up. Like one voter whose absentee ballot was returned to his mailbox.

“We tried to do that to avoid coming into a polling place, but I figured it’s important, so we might as well drop it off," said Paul Boettcher.

Polls close at 8 p.m. Tuesday.


