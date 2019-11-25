Wausau unveils masterplan for River Edge Parkway

The city of Wausau will unveil its master plan for the River Edge Parkway on Monday afternoon.

Planning, Community and Economic Development Director Christian Schock says the city is proud of its current trail system, but says the city needs to keep its foot on the gas when it comes to trail development.

The 38-page plan calls for segment improvements or additions along the river from Adoph Street to Schofield Park. Improvements would be made to both the east and west side’s of the river.

The most notable addition calls for a trail along the riverbank from Sturgeon Eddy Road to Thomas Street. Because the river bank is so steep in some areas, the best way to build the trail hasn't been finalized.

Schock said engineering analysis will likely take place next. Additional steps would including fundraising or community and land partnerships.

The Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee is scheduled to meet on Monday, at 4 p.m. in the Maple Room of Wausau City Hall.

Click here to view the plan.