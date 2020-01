Wausau Events is looking for vendors for its new event – Wausau After Dark.

It is a free, outdoor event celebrating Wausau’s unique downtown businesses, local vendors, performers, and artists. Wausau After Dark transforms the heart of downtown Wausau into a festive night market.

It will be held the fourth Thursday of June, July, and August.

Vendor applications need to be submitted by April 10.

