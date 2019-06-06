Wausau to host meeting Friday regarding future downtown development

The city of Wausau will hold an informational meeting Friday to discuss ongoing planning for the Towers Area Plan. The city is using the name to market the area surrounding the Dudley Tower, Landmark building, former St. James School lot and McClellan Street parking ramp.

The meeting is 1-2:30 p.m. in the large training room at the City Square Office Center, 500 3rd Street in Wausau.

Wausau’s consultant, Neighborhood Planners LLC, will meet with stakeholders and interested parties.

The city believes the area is poised for significant growth.

