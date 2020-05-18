Wausau to consider expanding outdoor dining for downtown restaurants

The city of Wausau is set to consider a set of proposals brought by Compass Properties to expand dining and alcohol options for restaurants in downtown Wausau this summer, a move that Lisa Rasmussen on the Public Health and Safety Committee says she hopes can be replicated for other restaurants in the city.

The proposal includes requests for changes to city ordinances governing sidewalk cafe permits, changes that would apply to all city restaurants. According to city documents, Mark Craig with Compass Properties is requesting that seating extend past the storefront boundaries on 3rd Street, portions of the 400 Block and patio to be used for restaurant seating, the removal of barriers on sidewalks like planters for expanded seating, and permits to close off some parking spaces for seating.

Additionally, the proposal asks for the consideration of a weekly 'Dining on the Streets' event on Wednesday nights in the absence of Concerts on the Square, where the road could be blocked off to allow for street seating.

"We only have about 100 days where we can utilize outdoor seating, so making decisions that are timely are going to be important to give our restaurants time to gear up for this," Craig told NewsChannel 7.

Lisa Rasmussen on the Public Health and Safety committee said the hope is to have any changes continue through late fall as weather permitted, and apply to restaurants across the city.

"I would like to see if we have some minor changes that we can make that would make a big difference for them, I would hope to see those ready by the first part of June," Rasmussen said.

A significant challenge to relaxing restrictions for seating outside of the immediate storefront sidewalk area is the Class B liquor license state laws, but Rasmussen said restaurants already use creative workarounds like selling closed containers for later consumption. Ultimately, she says the committee is looking at what the city can't do because of existing state law restrictions as well as what the city is able to utilize or amend among their ordinances.

Wausau is among a handful of other cities in Wisconsin looking at ways to expand outdoor seating while keeping patrons safe this summer, with Milwaukee, Menominee, and La Crosse also looking at current ordinances, Craig said.

"I’m looking forward to people coming back downtown and helping our restaurants through this very difficult time," he noted.

The Public Health and Safety Committee is set to consider the proposals, as well as outdoor seating and alcohol service for Whitewater, in a committee meeting Monday evening. This article will be updated with committee decisions.