Wausau teens return from education trip to Washington DC

Forty kids from Wausau are back in Wisconsin after a trip to the nation’s Capitol.

Trip was through the Boys & Girls Club of the Wausau area. The teens along with eight chaperones left Monday to see historic monuments and museums in Washington, D.C.

Students say it was a rewarding experience.

"We learned a lot about the history of Washington, D.C. and we went on a ghost and graveyard tour, and learned about some buildings there and that was really interesting and cool to see,” explained D.C. Everest Junior High School student Emma Schueller.

"Getting to see the different memorials. Learning about Martin Luther King Jr., Abraham Lincoln was awesome,” explained Excel Achieve Learning Academy student Zaikang Kue

The club members-along with students from the Wausau School District's Enrich Excel Achieve Learning Academy were chosen based on participation, attitude and leadership.

"We partnered with EEA charter school here in Wausau, and the purpose of that was really to bring people together who might not normally come together,” Said Boys & Girls Club Chief Operating Officer, Kim Larson.

For many of them this is the first time they are traveling out of the state and away from home.

Funded by Herb Kohl Philanthropies, the educational field trip, which covers all meals, lodging, exhibits and travel expenses, requires youth to visit at least one college or university.