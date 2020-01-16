Wausau teen inspires state allergy bills

A set of bills has made its way through the state Senate and was introduced to the full Assembly Thursday, promoting awareness about food allergies.

One bill would require restaurants and some other food vendors to place a poster in an area where employees would frequently and clearly see it. The poster would list the eight most common food allergies, sources of cross contamination, steps for employees to take when a customer or guest has a food allergy and when someone has an allergic reaction.

The other bill would require restaurants or food vendors that provide a menu to customers to include a statement on the menu saying, “Before placing your order, please inform your server if a person in your party

has a food allergy.”

The lead authors are republican central Wisconsin legislators, Sen. Jerry Petrowski and Rep. Pat Snyder.

Snyder told NewsChannel 7 a Wausau East High School junior, Carter Cygan, came to him as a freshman with food allergy concerns and inspired the bills.

During the hearing, Snyder cited the Food and Drug Administration, saying "food allergies cause 30,000 emergency room visits, 2,000 hospitalizations, and 150 deaths each year in the United States..."

He continued, "For those with food allergies it will provide assurance that their experiences at restaurants and other retail food establishments will be less uncertain."