Wausau suspends enforcement of drive-up carry-out alcohol sales

The city of Wausau is reminding bars and restaurants it is legal to sell alcohol on a carry-out basis as long as the sales are face-to-face.

Currently, Wausau Municipal Code states that drive-up of alcohol sales is prohibited. However, the city has temporarily suspended enforcement against those holding liquor licenses who decide to offer carry-out sales.

The Executive Declaration made by Mayor Robert Mielke was issued Monday.

The Department of Revenue guidelines say that alcohol beverages may be ordered on a carry-out basis as long as face-to-face sales are made to assist small breweries.

