Wausau substitute teacher advised to 'self-quarantine' after brief trip to Italy

A long-term substitute teacher in the Wausau School District was advised Friday by the Marathon County Health Department to "self-quarantine" after they got back from a brief trip to Italy.

In a letter to parents, district officials said the long-term substitute teacher walked into Thomas Jefferson Elementary School Friday before school started. Officials say they weren't in contact with anyone while they were in the building.

In the letter, officials said they immediately reported this to the Marathon County Health Department. Health Department officials told the district that they don't need to take any additional precautions, however, the district has disinfected the affected areas within the school as a precaution.

Italy is one of several countries where cases of the Coronavirus have been popping up.