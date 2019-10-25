Wausau special education teachers tour NTC

They help them out through school. Now, special education teachers are getting a look at life for their students after graduation.

Eighty special ed. teachers from the Wausau School District got a tour of Northcentral Technical College Friday.

NTC shared information about admission procedures, career fields and the various types of support systems geared toward special needs students, as those students begin to think about their future in the work force.

"This is very important for our educators, as we speak with students starting at age 14 and beyond. Where we talk about what career paths, what their interests are, what their strengths are and how we get them thinking about transition to the world of work," says Judy Lodahl, Director of Special Education for the Wausau School District.

Lodahl says this is something they hope to continue and build upon in the future.