Wausau soccer club is asking for new fields to keep up with demand

A Wausau soccer club says they can't keep up with demand for the sport.

Airport Park on Lake View Drive (WSAW Photo).

That's why MC United Soccer Club is asking for the Parks and Recreation Department's help Monday to build two big artificial turf soccer fields at Airport Park on Lakeview Drive. The larger field could be broken into smaller areas for youth games.

They are asking the City of Wausau for $35,000 as part of a two-year, $3.2 million plan for two new fields at the park.

MC United is hoping to take the baseball field and grassy space at the park and turn it into two big artificial turf soccer fields.

"Interest in soccer is just growing and growing," said MC United’s president, Sharon Belton.

Soccer at Eastbay Sports Complex already brings $6 million to Wausau each year through games that draw people to spend their money in the city. MC United, a 500-player club for kids ages 5-19, needs space to grow. They believe Eastbay's proximity to Airport Park, just several minutes away, makes it an ideal spot.

"We want the community to be able to respond to those increasing needs by having access to additional facilities that will help support and supplement what we already have at Eastbay," said Belton.

The city’s funding would cover 1.2% of the cost, with the other funding coming from local donors, who they say have voiced their support.

"This seems to be well within the capabilities of the foundations to do," said MC United Vice President Mehrdad Nazari.

Their players have used the current soccer complex’s 15 fields since 2015. Because of traffic on those fields, the grass recently required an emergency resting period, revealing a need for more space.

"We were not allowed to use the facilities and we had to offload the training and activities and practices and games to other places," Nazari said.

Laying artificial turf would solve that issue.

"The winter conditions, the rainy conditions, do not allow you to use grass between May and October," Nazari said. "It extends the play and practice season considerably."

While demand for other youth sports is declining, MC United has grown 70% since 2015, and sees no end in sight for that growth.

"This would be just one step towards an even bigger plan of seeing more facilities for soccer down the road," said Belton.