Wausau-area schools join the "Be The Light" campaign

Wausau West, Wausau East and D.C. Everest decided to join the trend of lighting their fields during the suspension of spring sports.

“I knew that we wanted to do something for our kids, too,” said Wausau East Athletic Director Greg Harvey. “Between myself and Brian Miller at West, we just wanted to make sure it was done right.”

The plan was originally just going to be the Wausau schools, but Greg Harvey tipped off D.C. Everest’s athletic director, James Sekel, and the Trees were all in.

“I just thought it would be nice to light the south side here a little bit and think about all those kids that this affects,” said Sekel.

While the lights illuminate the sports complexes, this is more than just sports.

“What we’re doing is not just recognizing student-athletes,” said Harvey. “We’re recognizing students, and every single one of our students has lost something this spring.”

“We have a lot of talented kids at Everest in our fine arts programs and our drama program, and they’re missing out on stuff, too,” said Sekel.

Even when the lights turned on, both athletic directors want students to understand how they feel.

“Not seeing those kids out doing the things they love to do is a sore spot with me,” said Sekel.

“We want them to understand how much we care about them, and truthfully, this isn’t just about Wausau East or Wausau West, it’s about our entire community,” said Harvey.