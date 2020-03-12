Wausau School District canceling all before and after school activities

The Wausau school district is canceling all before and after school activities starting Sunday March 15 through March 29, to prevent the spread of illnesses.

In a letter to parents, district officials say they are following directions from the CDC and other health organization moving forward.

The district says its prepared to use virtual learning in the event the district needs to close schools. If this happens, then all staff and students will be asked to take their Chromebooks home each school day beginning March 13.

This practice would be new to elementary students, so the district is out these tips to parents:

Taking iPads Home

• iPads and charging cubes/cords will be placed into a zipped plastic bag and will be sent home each night

• Backpack Safety -- iPads only come out of the Backpack at school and home

• If an iPad is not returned to school, parents will be contacted

• Together with your child(ren), identify a safe, elevated spot for the iPad at home

• Remind your child(ren) to charge the iPad each night

If schools are closed by the Marathon County Health Department, no one will be allowed in the schools until the Health Department allows re-entry.