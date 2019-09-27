Wausau says Wauleco has completed soil testing, findings due in November

The city of Wausau says Wauleco has completed their Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources required sampling related to the aerial deposition study completed earlier this year.

In a news release, Director of Public Works Eric Lindman says the city and WDNR received a copy of these results this week. “We have reviewed the results along with the preliminary narrative of the findings,” it read.

The city says the testing results along with the calculated Toxicity Equivalent Calculation are included. Wauleco will be completing a detailed report of their findings, it is anticipated this full report to be available in November.

Lindman says based on the results the city will require further assessment. “As with the previous dioxin testing results the city will be sharing these results with the State Toxicologists in order for a health and cancer risk assessment to be completed.”

He says results are similar or less than the previous test results.

The release says Citizens for a Clean Wausau have made a formal request to the city to complete their own testing in Riverside Park. The City is considering this request currently and has requested additional information from CCW before making any final decisions. The City will make final decisions moving forward as soon as we receive the requested information from CCW.

