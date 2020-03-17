Wausau restaurants respond to mandatory closures

Local restaurants are doing their best to adjust to the mandatory closures announced by Governor Tony Evers.

"I have never seen a pandemic such as this," said Adam Jamgochian, owner and executive chef of Ciao.

With restaurants being ordered to limit services only to carryout and delivery, places like the Wausau Mine Company are making changes.

"It was mandated today there we will not have any in house dining until the near future, so we're trying to do as much carry out as we can," Wausau Mine Company Co-owner Dan Wage added.

Covid-19 is pushing restaurants to the limit, even forcing some to close for safety concerns.

"It's kind of like half and half some people are jumping on the delivery companies, the private delivery companies, bringing on their own delivery drivers. Then there's the other restaurants who are like 'we're just going to close down completely because we don't want staff members intermingling at all.' We want to be the safest possible," Jamgochian explained.

Adam has decided that he will close his restaurant this weekend. But, he decided that the inventory that he has stored up will be donated to those in need.

"I'm trying to make a bad situation a little better for people in need by donating what I have in my inventory as far as food goes," Jamgochian said.

If you're looking to make an impact with local companies, gift cards go a long way.

"Gift cards will be a blessing to a lot of things and places. Not just us, all the other businesses, the grocery stores hardware stores," Wage explained.

"I'd say a gift certificate purchase would be really nice to help keep restaurants afloat," Jamgochian added.

Adam is still looking to choose somewhere that can use the food. If you would like to email him a suggestion you can find his email link here

