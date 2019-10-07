Bring your own leftover containers and you'll get a discount at Milwaukee Burger Company

Milwaukee Burger Company in Wausau is upping the ‘go green’ game and will offer 10% off your meal if you bring your own reusable containers for leftovers.

In Facebook post, the restaurant says they’ve also switched to biodegradable carry-out containers and have gone strawless.

The website for an organization pushing for people to quit using straws, strawlessocean.org states most plastic straws are too lightweight to make it through the mechanical recycling sorter and end up in the ocean.

Milwaukee Burger Company is located at 2200 Stewart Ave. in Wausau.