Wausau residents share traditions from Concerts on the Square

With the Concerts on the Square kickoff, Wausau residents are coming out of hibernation to enjoy some food, company, and live music. Some of those residents have even built up a reputation.

"That group over there with the beautiful margarita glass over there, they've been coming here as long as I can remember." said Wausau Events Executive Director Madison Nowak.

Wausau resident Daniel Larson and his troupe are the owners of the margarita flag.

"Just look for the flag and we try to gather as many people around it as possible," Larson added.

The flag has made an appearance at the Concerts on the Square for 10 straight years. An event that Daniel and his friends consider to be one of the best of the year.

"It's a great midweek stress reliever. We just sit and talk with friends it's just wonderful," Larson explained.

With vendors and restaurants lining the square, food and drinks are not hard to come by. But Daniel and his friends enjoy themselves in their own classy way.

"I make wine, so we enjoy sharing that, it's just that nice relaxing feel. Sit back and you don't have to go anywhere in a hurry," Larson said.

With the first concert over, but more to look forward to over the next few weeks. Everyone is excited for summer in Wausau.

"You know they say to bring Wausau home. This gives us that home feeling here," Larson explained.

"It's just one of those iconic things we have here that make it feel like summer and make it feel like home," Nowak added.