Wausau residents react to snowfall, cold weather

It's now the middle of January and the snowbanks seem to be getting taller by the week. After the late Friday and early Saturday snowstorm, Wausau residents are getting things back to normal for the week ahead.

"The snow made me feel like a kid again,” laughed Neal Gavinski as he shoveled the sidewalk Saturday morning. “I wanted to go out and play in it, but this morning reality hit me that I'm an adult and I have responsibilities."

Many residents in Wausau spent their Saturday digging themselves out from the snow. Depending on where you live in north-central Wisconsin, some people received roughly eight inches of snow.

"The snow isn’t very heavy, my main concern was the wind,” added Gavinski. “You get something cleared off and the wind blows the snow right back on it.”

Most of the roads remained slippery or snow-covered throughout the day, but come Sunday travel conditions should be back to normal.