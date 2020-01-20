Wausau residents honor Martin Luther King Jr. in a special way

The third Monday of January is federally observed as Martin Luther King Jr. Day to celebrate the life and legacy of the civil rights activist who passed in 1968. People not only use the day to reflect on the history of the civil rights movement, but some use it as a platform to create continued change.

As remembrance events were held across the county in honor of Martin Luther King Jr., some were organized in Wausau. People for the Power of Love (PFPL) is an organization designed to fight against the racial divide in the greater Wausau area. On Monday the organization held a 'Beyond the Words' event in celebration of the holiday.

"It's only one day and it's a beautiful day,” said Christopher Norfleet, President of PFPL. “In real celebration of him, I ask people to take a stand not just against something but stand up for something”

The event was part of a three-day series structured around the civil rights movement and Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Organizers say this year they wanted to focus the event on the importance of education.

"We have done it for the last four years,” added Norfleet, but now we are moving it into an education and connection type of event."

The free event included live music, food and beverages, and keynote speaker, Brandi Grayson from Madison who led a workshop on racism and discrimination. Those in attendance felt the discussion was needed in Wausau.

“I'm biracial, my dad is black and my mom is white so it’s important to my family to make sure that MLK's dream continues,” stated Kayley McColly who was the event coordinator. “If we had this conversation decades ago my parents wouldn't be together.”

Darryl Mayfield, a social justice activist in north-central Wisconsin, was honored with the lifetime achievement and social justice award for his outstanding work in the community. Mayfield said he was overwhelmed with joy to be selected this year.

“I have been here for 20 years working in the community and the general area,” said Mayfield. “I am just flabbergasted that the People for the Power of Love would choose me for this award.

This year's event was held at the Whitewater Music Hall in Wausau.