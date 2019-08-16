Wausau's Big Bull Falls Blues Fest draws people from all over the state

The Big Bull Falls Blues Fest is underway. No matter what age the attendees are, everyone can appreciate the blues.

"Blues is talking about everyday life. Our struggles, our joys, our woes," Blue’s Howlers' lead singer Al Dorn said.

"Everyone has had the blues at one point in time. It really comes from the soul; you feel the music," Blues Fest attendee Al Schmidt added.

The Big Bull Falls Blues Fest is the longest running blues festival in Wisconsin. So, it makes sense that people would drive from long distances to enjoy the shows.

"I live about 150 to 160 miles away. It takes us about 2-2.5 hours," Schmidt mentioned.

But, the biggest draw for the fans is the talent that plays at the festival.

"They really do a good job with their lineup every year, they get amazing talent. It's a premier stop," Schmidt said.

"I've been to this event so many times and they bring in new people every year that's what makes it so fun," Dorn added.

The event runs until Saturday night.


