Wausau recognizes June 19 as Juneteenth

June 19 is commonly recognized as “Juneteenth” in honor of the freedom of African American slaves back in 1865 and the City of Wausau is officially acknowledging June 19, 2020 as Juneteenth.

On June 9, Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg declared the day as Juneteenth to celebrate African American history and to help make Wausau more diverse.

"The City of Wausau is making strides and efforts to recognize every individual to be a more inclusive and diverse place," District 3 Marathon Board Supervisor William Harris said.

With Wausau’s official recognition of Juneteenth, it marks the acknowledgement of African American history but it also creates a stronger community.

"We also always do better as a society, I think as a city of Wausau and any other place when we are united and when we learn about each other," Harris said.

Although July 4 is recognized as Independence Day, Juneteenth symbolizes the freedom of all Americans, not just white Americans.

"Juneteenth, June 19 is really kind of the Independence Day for African Americans," UW-Stevens Point History Professor Lee Willis said. "Celebrating the fourth of July doesn't have the same meaning to all Americans and so Juneteenth is really kind of the real Independence Day for many Americans."

Juneteenth started back in 1865 when Texas freed the slaves, and the day ultimately represents the end of the Confederacy.

Over the years, the celebration of Juneteenth has had different surges, particularly in the 1960s and today during racial unrest and Willis hopes that Juneteenth will one day become a federal holiday.

"This is what matters, this is what we value. We value freedom, life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness for everyone and Juneteenth fits right in with all of those values," he said.

