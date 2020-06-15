Wausau ranked 18th best place to live

Businesss Insider ranked Wausau as the 18th best city to live in after the Pandemic. The reaction was one of confirmation.

“That’s not surprising to us obviously,” Chris Schock, Director of Community and economic Development in Wausau, said.

“I was really happy to see us ranked, especially 18. It seems like a good number, right?” Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg.

One resident said it wasn’t high enough.

“I would’ve knocked it up a little higher, I think,” Donna Brown

But why was Wausau put on this list? One key statistic cited was the cost of living.

“Housing affordability is really key.” Schock.

Schock is the director of the Community and Economic Development in Wausau. One of their key projects is revitalizing the riverfront. To address this area and create affordable housing, they created low income housing along the river, such as the Atrium lofts.

“It was a project led by the city to add more affordable units,” Schock.

The affordability has only benefitted the revitalization, which is still a long ways from where Schock sees it going.

“Wausau recognizes that our history is on the river and so is our future,” said Schock

Wausau was ranked 4th-best in housing affordability with 77 percent of people paying less than 30 percent of their income on housing, and an average housing cost of 879.32 a month. But beyond the numbers, the reason these people say the city is great? The people.

“I think there’s kind of a friendly midwestern-earnest here,” Rosenberg said.

But as Rosenberg says, they aren’t afraid to speak their minds.

“They aren’t afraid to tell you ‘hey, this needs to get fixed. And it will get fixed.”

Among the other metrics considered were population density, unemployment rates, educational attainment, and commute time. But all in all, Wausau has done a good job bringing city life to small-town America.

