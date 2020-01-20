Wausau police, WPPA addresses public trust in policing at Wausau seminar

Wisconsin police leadership along with Wausau police chief Ben Bliven teamed up Monday for a seminar addressing public confidence in policing at the MLK 'Day On' event for Marathon County employees.

WPD chief Ben Bliven addresses Marathon Co employees at MLK day, Jan. 20, 2020 (WSAW Photo)

The session, while set prior to last Thursday's officer-involved shooting, highlighted a topic still fresh in the community's mind after the deadly shooting left one dead and sparked a wave of social media controversy in the community after bystander video appeared to show police shooting a person lying on the ground.

Bliven, who asked for the public's trust last Friday while the investigation continued into the fifteen-minute-long incident that allegedly included exchanges of gunfire between police and the subject and a minutes-long standoff, took the opportunity again on Monday to address several aspects of the incident.

"We've taken a stance that people are going to say what they're going to say; we're not going to censor people. So if they want to talk negatively about us, we just let them do it," he noted in response to a question regarding social media posts where controversy is stirred up in the comments section. "Mostly what we've found, we've got a lot of support in our community," he added.

"Our goal is to give information as much as possible to our community about what we are doing, so that you have that trust in us," he noted of community policing. "That's what we can do to bridge that gap." Bliven also touched on what's being done for the officers who were part of the shooting.

"In the most recent officer-involved shooting on Thursday night, Friday we had a counselor there; individual sessions for every one of our officers that were involved in that incident. That counselor touched base with all those officers every day this weekend; we have a critical incident stress debrief tomorrow with everybody that was at that scene," Bliven explained.

Care of officers in the wake of traumatic events was an issue Bliven says is vital to developing officers who serve well.

"We have to do everything that we can to keep our officers well," Bliven said. "Historically, we have not done a good job, frankly...at the end of the day, our police officers are out there to help you at a critical time. And if they're not doing okay because of the trauma they experienced last week or the month before, they're not going to be great servants."

Jim Palmer, executive director of the Wisconsin Professional Police Association that represents the majority of officers across the state, presented findings from the 2019 law enforcement survey commissioned by the WPPA and focused on public perceptions of policing in Wisconsin. Key findings from last year's survey include a noticeable difference in perception of law enforcement in white and non-white respondents, including only 27% of non-white respondents strongly approving of how their local police force handles their job, as opposed to 48% of white respondents who strongly approved.

"The law enforcement community on a national basis tends to be dismissive of people's criticisms of them, and I think that's the wrong approach," Palmer noted. "We wanted to use this data as a way for us to play more of an assertive role in driving that dialogue."