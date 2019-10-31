Wausau police officers hand out Halloween candy

For the second straight year, officers with the Wausau Police Department decided they wanted to join in on the Halloween fun, handing out candy to trick or treaters throughout the city.

Members of the Wausau PD hand out candy to trick or treat participants (Oct. 31, 2019 WSAW photo)

“This is really rewarding,” said Officer Benjamin Thumann. “Being able to interact with our community members in a positive way, being able to talk to them and show the kids we’re here to help them out, and be on the streets and be visible for them.”

Officer Thumann and Officer Ben Price were two of six officers that could be found throughout Wausau, handing out sweet treats and taking pictures with some of those participating in the festivities.

Community member Andrea Saeger was thrilled to see the officers out and about.

“It’s cold out here, but it’s very heartwarming to see the officers out here handing out candy and developing even a better relationship here in the community,” said Saeger. “I, for one, appreciate, greatly, all that they do, the protection that they give and the encouragement they give to the community.”

A different type of work day for the officers, but one they’re happy with.

“It’s definitely a nice break from the normal, tough stuff that we have to deal with,” said Officer Price. “It’s nice to have a positive interaction with the community.”