Wausau police officer suffers eye injury during Madison protests

Madison Police say an officer from the Wausau Police Department was injured Monday after being struck in the eye while on a Madison Metro bus.

The department reports several officers were injured after they were hit by rocks and other projectiles.

The officer's name and specific details about the injury were not released.

Fifteen people were arrested Sunday after a second night of violence erupted in Madison, with police firing tear gas as protesters again threw rocks and damaged store downtown stores following an earlier peaceful protest over the death of George Floyd.

There were also Sunday night protests in Milwaukee and Racine, continuing a weekend of unrest both in Wisconsin and across the country in reaction to Floyd’s death.

