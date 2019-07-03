Wausau police confirm shooting Wednesday afternoon; no injuries

Wausau police captain Ben Graham confirms a shooting in Wausau today after police were called to reports of a drive-by shooting in the area of N 1st Street and McIndoe Street around 2:41 p.m.

There are few details at this time due to the ongoing investigation, Graham says, but there are no known injuries.

Police believe it was an isolated incident and the public is not in danger.

There is no known connection between this incident and the two people in custody after a heavy police presence on Chicago Avenue Wednesday evening.

Stay with NewsChannel 7 for the latest on this still developing story.