Wausau nurse to assist New York after losing grandpa to COVID-19

A nurse in Wausau is turning the loss of a family member from COVID-19 into a mission to help others in the hardest-hit area in the country.

Lautenschlager and her grandpa (WSAW Photo courtesy Kayla Lautenschlager).

“We were blessed to have somebody who was so important to our family, and who made such a difference for us and taught us so many great lessons in our lives. That’s something we can carry on with us, even though he’s not here,” Kayla Lautenschlager said via video chat Saturday, describing her grandfather, Ronnie Willenkamp.

Willenkamp was a farmer his whole life, drove semi for Fleet Farm and loved his calves. He and Lautenschlager’s grandmother were married for 55 years. He died last week of COVID-19.

“He had to be put into a sealed casket, and we weren’t allowed to be at the cemetery when he was buried. We never got to see him in the hospital, so it was just really hard that we never got to really say our goodbyes to him,” she said.

Nurses provided comfort when no family was allowed at the hospital, holding up the phone so her family could be there for his last days.

“Losing someone in general is hard, but then add not being able to be there for them or hug your family members or just be together in your time of mourning,” she said.

And she knows just how important nurses can be in someone’s final moments. She graduated from nursing school just four months ago and works as an RN in the palliative care unit at Aspirus Hospital. There, she regularly helps families through difficult moments.

“After this all affected me personally, I decided I needed to help, I needed to do something more than I’m doing, I want to make other people not lose their grandpa, if I can,” she said.

That’s why she’ll spend about five weeks working as a travel nurse in a hospital in the hardest-hit area in the U.S. She flies into New York on Monday.

“I would rather throw myself into the fire to end this for people and make the suffering and sickness and everything slow down or stop,” she said.

As so many people are trying to escape contact with the virus, Lautenschlager is going right to the epicenter.

“I’m not afraid of getting sick. I’m afraid of being away from everybody for so long and dealing with that,” she said.

She’s leaving behind her grieving family, and her fiancé, who would’ve been her husband, but their April wedding is postponed.

“It’s just been question after question. ‘Are you sure this is worth it, are you sure this is what you want to do?’”

She’s also leaving her new job at Aspirus.

“For volunteering to leave, I don’t have that job when I get back, because I’m not able to give as much of a notice as I should’ve been able to, and that’s hard too to think about,” she said.

Lautenschlager sees a larger purpose in going. She knows a nurse who is already there providing assistance and knows just how much of a difference the extra support will make.

“I was blessed enough to be able to go to school, and get a degree and a license and be able to help people, so I want to use that,” she said.

The future beyond the next five weeks remains to be seen. But she’s keeping a positive outlook about returning home.

“I like to think that for being willing to do this, and getting this experience, there will be something that will come my way when I get back. For right now, this is what I need to do,” she said.