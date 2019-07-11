Wausau museum hosts largest figurative painting exhibit in the world

The largest figurative painting exhibit in the world this year is on display in Wausau. The Wausau Museum of Contemporary Art (WMOCA) titled the exhibit, Painting the Figure Now.

The exhibit is on display until September 28th. The artists included in the exhibition submitted paintings with their take on how we seen the human body.

A walk through the hallways in the WMOCA shows numerous and diverse faces and figures- from the mythological Greek figure Icarus to the portrayal of everyday characters. A few paintings show a distinctive figure including a work portraying hermaphrodites and another showing a woman with Vitiligo.

The Executive Director of the WMOCA said the museum is well known on the world stage, but little known to the immediate community. He's hoping having the world's largest figurative painting exhibit will attract more community members.

"This is something that you're not going to see in New York; you won't see it in LA, Chicago. If you wanted to travel to Spain you maybe will see a show like this" Executive Director David Hummer said.

The exhibit includes works by international famed artists including Vincent Desiderio, Bo Bartlett, and Nick Alm. Admission to see the exhibit is free as is an opportunity to meet some of the artists on Thursday.

An artist’s reception will take place from 6:00-8:00 p.m. The public is welcomed and invited to attend.

