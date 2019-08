The February trial for Lee Franck has been postponed until a new public defender can be bought up to speed in the case.

Friday, Franck requested his attorney be replaced after the attorney’s schedule could not accommodate a speedy trial.

Franck is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend's father, Lyle Leith, 77. Leith's body was discovered the morning of Feb. 20, 2018 in his garage on Kickbusch Street in Wausau.

A clerical court appearance has been scheduled for Sept. 19.