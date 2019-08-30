Wausau mom to enter plea for role in drive-by-shooting

The 35-year-old Wausau woman charged with attempted murder for her alleged role in a drive-by shooting in July is expected to enter a plea.

Police say a person in Amanda Lewis’ car fired a gun in the direction of two teenagers. Police believe the victims were targeted based upon a perceived connection with the baseball bat beating of Lewis’ son’s friend.

Investigators are still looking for Maurice Bell, 32. If you have any information about this case, Wausau Police Department at 715-261-7811.

NewsChannel 7 will update this story following Lewis’ 11 a.m. arraignment hearing.

